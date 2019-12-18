Global  

Australia records its hottest ever day

Australia records its hottest ever day

Australia records its hottest ever day

Australians were desperately trying to escape the heat on Wednesday, as the country&apos;s Bureau of Meteorology announced that Tuesday has been marked the warmest on record.

Lauren Anthony reports.
