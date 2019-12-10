Warren's Ties To McKinsey

Elizabeth Warren's critics are calling her a hypocrite.

Warren has slammed Pete Buttigieg's connections consulting firm McKinsey.

However, Warren also has deep financial ties to McKinsey.

Warren has received the second-most amount of money from employees of the management consulting firm.

That's according to a review of Federal Election Commission documents.

Warren has received $10,098.85 from those who work or have worked at McKinsey.

Buttigieg raised $17,280.