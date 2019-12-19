Princess Beatrice enjoys lavish engagement party with star-studded guestlist

Princess Beatrice enjoys lavish engagement party with star-studded guestlist The royal was joined by the likes of Ellie Goulding and Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field as she partied at Chiltern Firehouse bar and restaurant after accepting Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's proposal.

Her mother Sarah Ferguson was also at the glitzy event on Wednesday night (18.12.19) although her father Prince Andrew did not attend.

As reported by the MailOnline, she and around 30 guests made up of friends and family dined at the luxury restaurant while they also enjoyed £125 bottles of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs champagne.

Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo announced their engagement in September, as the couple opened up on their "adventure together".

They said in a statement at the time: