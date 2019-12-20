The NBA's Best of the Decade

As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years.

Player of the Decade: LeBron James.

James won four NBA MVPs, reached eight straight NBA Finals and won three NBA Finals MVPs.

Team of the Decade: Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors went to five straight NBA Finals and won three titles.

Coach of the Decade: Steve Kerr.

Kerr is the fastest coach in history to reach 300 career victories, and he won three titles in his first four seasons.

Shot of the Decade: Ray Allen, 2013 NBA Finals Game 6.

Allen's three-point shot sent the game to overtime, and the Miami Heat eventually defeated the Spurs in Game 7.

Play of the Decade: LeBron James, 2016 NBA Finals Game 7.

The chase-down block on Andre Iguodala kept the game tied, and the Cleveland Cavaliers went on to win their first NBA title.

Best Trade: Kawhi Leonard to Toronto Raptors.

Leonard was traded for DeMar DeRozan, and he eventually led the Raptors to their first NBA championship