Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why winning doesn't always equal success | Valorie Kondos Field

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 15:30s - Published < > Embed
Why winning doesn't always equal success | Valorie Kondos Field

Why winning doesn't always equal success | Valorie Kondos Field

Valorie Kondos Field knows a lot about winning.

As the longtime coach of the UCLA women's gymnastics team, she won championship after championship and has been widely acclaimed for her leadership.

In this inspiring, brutally honest and, at times, gut-wrenching talk, she shares the secret to her success.

Hint: it has nothing to do with "winning."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

65rosesauthor

Narrative Medicinewoman @realDonaldTrump WHY WINNING DOESN'T ALWAYS EQUAL SUCCESS Ted Talk: https://t.co/NSnNI5WbfG 15 minutes ago

LJconservation

Linda Kemp RT @TEDTalks: Why winning doesn't always equal success: https://t.co/mRzU4e2jlb @OfficialMissVal https://t.co/HIbkQluiVW 17 minutes ago

eudenatural

eudenanatural Inspiration 🌱 TEDTalks: Why winning doesn't always equal success: https://t.co/aUH1LOH12a OfficialMissVal https://t.co/ney0PVK0mb 28 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Why winning doesn't always equal success: https://t.co/SqIHuN6IYj @OfficialMissVal https://t.co/lIMmrB5EJs 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.