Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

In Fight Over Experience, Bloomberg's Mayoral Past Will Help, Advisor Says

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
In Fight Over Experience, Bloomberg's Mayoral Past Will Help, Advisor Says

In Fight Over Experience, Bloomberg's Mayoral Past Will Help, Advisor Says

Mike Bloomberg's senior advisor Tim O'Brien told Cheddar Friday that the former mayor's time governing a major metropolis will help him moving forward in the race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.