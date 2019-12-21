One News Page (United Kingdom) UK: MPs approve first stage of PM Johnson's Brexit legislation: https://t.co/2RpPHREk1U #BorisJohnson 54 minutes ago

Cybyst RT @AJEnglish: UK MPs approve first stage of PM Boris Johnson's Brexit bill, paving the way for EU exit on Jan 31 https://t.co/5cwsSfsCZY h… 2 hours ago

Thomas Keating MPs approve first stage of Johnson's Brexit legislation https://t.co/GwJCvklhwE via @rte 5 hours ago

Fiachra Ó Cionnaith MPs approve first stage of Johnson's Brexit legislation https://t.co/rpOM0ROca6 via @RTENewsNow 8 hours ago

Thomas Keating MPs approve first stage of Johnson's Brexit legislation https://t.co/q8T7rmLFVX via @RTENewsNow 8 hours ago

Dammy UK: MPs approve first stage of PM Johnson's Brexit legislation https://t.co/YlD3PYY1uD 9 hours ago

The World News UK: MPs approve first stage of PM Johnson’s Brexit legislation | News https://t.co/6xWuPMxRDz https://t.co/vWFSPk43Gc 10 hours ago