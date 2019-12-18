NZ police end search for two missing in eruption

On Tuesday (December 24) New Zealand police ended the search for two people, still missing, following the deadly volcanic eruption on White Island early this month.

Their bodies are believed to have been swept into the ocean.

The two, presumed dead, are a 17-year-old Australian tourist, and a 40-year-old New Zealand tour guide.

The police say they delivered the news to their families... but assured them that they stand ready to act, if any new information arises.

The official death toll has now climbed to at least 17.

Another injured victim died in Auckland hospital over the weekend, police announced on Monday (December 23) There has been criticism that tourists are allowed on the island with an active volcano.

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the official inquiries by coroners and work safety regulators into the eruption could take up to a year.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, SAYING: "As I have said many times, there remain now questions to be asked, and questions to be answered.

As you know, on the 10th of December, WorkSafe opened a health and safety investigation into the harm and loss of life caused by the eruption.

// WorkSafe can prosecute for breaches of the act and penalties in criminal sanctions range from $50,000 to $3 million and up to five years in prison." The tragedy is expected to bring changes to the country's thrillseeker tourism industry.