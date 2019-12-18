Global  

India's citizenship law: Opposition protests bill

India's citizenship law: Opposition protests bill

India's citizenship law: Opposition protests bill

India's main opposition party protests new citizenship law that discriminates against Muslims as demonstrations grow.
India citizenship law protests: Opposition holds rally

India's main opposition party protests new citizenship law that discriminates against Muslims as...
Also reported by •Deutsche Welle•WorldNews•FOXNews.com


India’s Supreme Court delays hearing citizenship law pleas

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed hearing pleas challenging the...
Also reported by •France 24•Deutsche Welle•NYTimes.com



xaheerniazi

Zaheer Niazi RT @VOANews: People gather at New Delhi's Jama Masjid Mosque to protest India's citizenship law that critics are saying discriminates again… 14 seconds ago

NanaB_2010

#Autismmomlife RT @thetimes: The leadership of India’s main opposition Congress Party has backed the nationwide protests against an “anti-Muslim” citizens… 2 minutes ago


At Least 23 Dead Amid Ongoing Protests Of Indian Citizenship Law [Video]At Least 23 Dead Amid Ongoing Protests Of Indian Citizenship Law

About two dozen people in India have died amid ongoing protests against a new citizenship law, which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Modi defends 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law [Video]Modi defends 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a rally on Sunday following days of violent, sometimes deadly protests across India against a new citizenship law critics say discriminates against Muslims. Libby Hogan..

