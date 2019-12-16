Prince Harry, Meghan & Archie Release Christmas Card

Minhee ✨ RT @VirginRadioTO: Aw! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Christmas card with baby Archie up front is TOO CUTE 🥰🎄 -@robynonair https://t.co/vT3… 26 seconds ago

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Give us a Sweet Glimpse of their First Christmas Card With Archie… https://t.co/Pf5U3Uy3sK 1 minute ago

Common_Sense RT @TIME: Royal Baby Archie gets his close-up in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2019 Christmas card https://t.co/uyu1BOz59W https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

Meval RT @people: Archie's First Christmas! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Release Holiday Card Starring 7-Month-Old Son https://t.co/W16Ls2aLit 3 minutes ago

Bold Dress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Released Their First Family Christmas Card—Starring Baby Archie https://t.co/0Cbq5rRDIk #Fashion #Beauty 6 minutes ago

hawaï-hive-0h RT @oprahmagazine: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Archie Photo in Holiday Card https://t.co/qVpSZ3oFQt 7 minutes ago

yasmin iqbal RT @EW: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release holiday card starring 7-month-old son Archie https://t.co/NFYm4aaZNp 7 minutes ago