Boeing Discloses 'Disturbing' Messages About 737 Max Development

Boeing Discloses 'Disturbing' Messages About 737 Max Development

Boeing Discloses 'Disturbing' Messages About 737 Max Development

According to a government committee reviewing the messages, the plane manufacturing giant reportedly had employees ensure production plans were not "diverted by regulators or others."
Boeing discloses 'very disturbing' messages on 737 Max

A new batch of instant messages between Boeing employees on the development of the 737 Max paints a...
Brisbane Times - Published


