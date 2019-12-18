Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side's reaction to past losses 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side's reaction to past losses Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 4-1 win against Newcastle. This was one of the rare occasions when Man United were able to dominate possession and win - in fact, just the second time in 18 league matches - but there remains work to do, with the defence high among the priorities.

