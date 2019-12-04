Global  

Christmas Day exposure incident highlights dangers of carbon monoxide

Christmas Day exposure incident highlights dangers of carbon monoxide

Christmas Day exposure incident highlights dangers of carbon monoxide

Two people were hospitalized on Christmas Day after being exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, the colorless and tasteless gas that can cause flu-like symptoms and even death.
