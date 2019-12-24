Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas Comedian Kevin Hart had a Christmas Day surprise when two top basketball players landed on his lap.

Basketball: NBA stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James fall into comedian Kevin Hart's lap for Christmas Comedian Kevin Hart got much more than he bargained for while attending a Christmas Day NBA game.

