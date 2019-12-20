Global  

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones.

According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan.

Due to a loophole where each player can accept $550 worth of gifts, the Beats are not an NCAA violation.

Since receiving the Beats didn’t reach the cap value of gifts, players are expected to receive more gifts.
Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a..

The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA..

