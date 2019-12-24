Global  

Key moments from the royal family’s 2010s

The royal family’s decade has been one of celebration - from weddings, milestones and a jubilee to an abundance of babies.

Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch in history, the Duke of Edinburgh retired after decades of royal service, and the pair welcomed eight great-grandchildren.As the Queen and Philip entered their 90s and called time on their overseas travel, the younger generation of royals gradually stepped up in support.

Princes William and Harry carved out their own roles, left the military and transitioned into full-time royals.Two new families – the Cambridges and the Sussexes – came to the forefront of royal life, along with two new high-profile women, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex.

But the past 10 years have not been without their troubles.

Scandals, setbacks, in-family rifts and battles with the press have all shaped this latest chapter, which is drawing to a close with the Duke of York stepping down from public duties amid the fallout from his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Here’s a look at some of the key moments from the royal family’s 2010s.
