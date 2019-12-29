Global  

Pope To Faithful: Put The Phones Away And Start Talking To Each Other

Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to talk to each other at mealtimes instead of using their mobile phones.

According to Reuters, the Holy Father cited Jesus, Mary and Joseph as an example for families to follow.

The pope made his remarks to the faithful gathered in St.

Peter's Square during his weekly Angelus address.

He said Jesus, Mary, and Joseph “prayed, worked and communicated with each other.
