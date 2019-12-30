Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jack Hughes turns on the jets for the OT winner

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Jack Hughes turns on the jets for the OT winner

Jack Hughes turns on the jets for the OT winner

Jack Hughes takes the stretch pass from Kyle Palmieri in overtime and chips it over Anderson for the winner

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kuklaskorner

Kukla's Korner Jack Hughes turns on the jets for the OT winner https://t.co/uscAkSTqZm via @YouTube 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.