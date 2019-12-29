Global  

Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Maharashtra Sindhudurg

Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Maharashtra SindhudurgIreland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Maharashtra Sindhudurg
Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Maharashtra

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Indian-origin Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Irish PM Leo Varadkar visits ancestral village in Maharashtra | OneIndia News [Video]Irish PM Leo Varadkar visits ancestral village in Maharashtra | OneIndia News

Irish PM Leo Varadkar visited his ancestral village on the Indian Konkan coast on December 29. Varadkar's father, Ashok Varadkar was a doctor hailing from Varad and moved to the UK in the 1960s for..

Watch: Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits ancestral village in Maharashtra [Video]Watch: Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits ancestral village in Maharashtra

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar visited his ancestral village in India. Varadkar's ancestral village is situated in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg. The Irish PM was accompanied by his family. Varadkar's..

