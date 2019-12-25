Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

GOP Senator Disparages Trump

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
GOP Senator Disparages Trump

GOP Senator Disparages Trump

Sen.

James Lankford went on CBS’s “Face The Nation” and proclaimed that President Donald Trump is not a role model.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

GOP senator says Trump isn't a role model but 'I don't get to pick the people that I work with'

GOP senator says Trump isn't a role model but 'I don't get to pick the people that I work with'
euronews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


GOP Sen. James Lankford Says He Doesn’t Think Trump ‘As a Person is a Role Model’ for Young People

Republican Sen. James Lankford chided President Donald Trump’s conduct, saying he believes no one...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Don Nelson interviews Idaho Senator Jim Risch [Video]Don Nelson interviews Idaho Senator Jim Risch

6 On Your Side's Don Nelson asks Sen. Jim Risch about the news of the day, delving deeper into impeachment and the Senator's views on the proceedings

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 33:49Published

Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment [Video]Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.