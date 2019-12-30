Biden open to Republic as running mate

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden said Monday that he would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) QUESTION FROM A WOMAN, SAYING: "I wonder if Joe Biden would choose a Republican as a running mate." SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "The answer is I would, but I can't think of one now....There are some really decent Republicans that are out there still.

But here's the problem right now...they got to step up." The former vice president has spoken about the need to work across parties in Congress as part of his 2020 presidential campaign.

Biden has previously said that he would consider people of color or a different gender to be his pick for vice president.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "There's a lot of qualified women, a lot of qualified African Americans.

I would pick someone who is simpatico with me, who knew what my priorities were." His campaign aims to appeal to moderate Democrats, independents and Republicans alienated by current President Donald Trump.

Although Biden is criticized for being out of touch and reluctant to reform, he is still the favored choice among Democratic voters against his more liberal rivals including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, according to national opinion polls.