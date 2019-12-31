Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad

Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and gunfire.

The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone and kept walking until they reached the sprawling embassy site.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shia militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •France 24USATODAY.comCTV News


Protesters outside U.S. Baghdad embassy rage against air strikes

Thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered on Tuesday outside the main gate of the U.S....
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad: https://t.co/SiIzFrTrhW #Baghdad 1 hour ago

InstantReporter

Instant Reporter BREAKING: Thousands of Iraqi Shia militia supporters are trying to storm the US embassy in #Baghdad. All US armed e… https://t.co/pFiMiBOMvf 2 hours ago

Onni_Liony

onni RT @TRTWorldNow: #BREAKING: Iraqi Shia militia supporters break down US embassy gate door, storm compound as gunshots, sirens ring out in B… 3 hours ago

covanekosuki

cova nekosuki RT @AlArabiya_Eng: A crowd of Iraqi Shia militia supporters break down the US embassy gate door in Baghdad, storming inside the compound as… 3 hours ago

RobertB_951

RobertB_CA_WalkAway "Thousands of Iraqi's storm US embassy" @CNN Fact: "hundred or so, SHIA militia supporters attempt to gain sympathy… https://t.co/bJncaDbMEu 3 hours ago

LondonGlossyMag

London Glossy Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad https://t.co/UuDC3Kr6FV https://t.co/HWotFpOqlG 4 hours ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad https://t.co/UUPlYQJKf0 4 hours ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad https://t.co/zkrzX4cQQC 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad [Video]Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following deadly US airstrikes last week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shia militia in Iraq. The mourners..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.