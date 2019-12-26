Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

On the last day of 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump finally put a date on when he'll sign his Phase 1 trade deal with China - January 15th.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that the ceremony would take place that day at the White House with "high level representatives of China," but didn't specify just who would be present.

Trump also said he would later go to Beijing to start negotiations on Phase 2.

Washington struck the limited Phase 1 deal earlier this month.

Under the deal, the U.S. is expected to cut tariffs on Chinese goods and China is expected to buy more American farm, energy and manufactured products.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the deal also includes stronger Chinese legal protections for U.S. patents, trademarks and copyrights.

Trump launched the trade war a year-and-a-half ago.

The ensuing imposition of tit-for-tat tariffs has rocked stock markets and crimped economic growth worldwide.