Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House.

As Fred Katayama reports, he said he'll later go to Beijing to start talks on the next phase.
Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

On the last day of 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump finally put a date on when he'll sign his Phase 1 trade deal with China - January 15th.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that the ceremony would take place that day at the White House with "high level representatives of China," but didn't specify just who would be present.

Trump also said he would later go to Beijing to start negotiations on Phase 2.

Washington struck the limited Phase 1 deal earlier this month.

Under the deal, the U.S. is expected to cut tariffs on Chinese goods and China is expected to buy more American farm, energy and manufactured products.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the deal also includes stronger Chinese legal protections for U.S. patents, trademarks and copyrights.

Trump launched the trade war a year-and-a-half ago.

The ensuing imposition of tit-for-tat tariffs has rocked stock markets and crimped economic growth worldwide.



