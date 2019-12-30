Watch: Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pays tribute at Bhima Koregaon memorial now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:29s - Published Watch: Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pays tribute at Bhima Koregaon memorial Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Bhima Koregaon and paid tribute at the ‘Jai Stambh’.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ajit Pawar pays tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial *Pune:* Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash...

Mid-Day - Published 59 minutes ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this