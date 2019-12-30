Global  

Watch: Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pays tribute at Bhima Koregaon memorial

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Bhima Koregaon and paid tribute at the ‘Jai Stambh’.
Ajit Pawar pays tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial

*Pune:* Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash...
Mid-Day - Published


Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News [Video]Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News

Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship Law with #IndiaSupportsCAA,Prashant Kishor registers opposition to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:02Published

