Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases.

CNN reports Netanyahu faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu submitted the request to the Knesset late Wednesday night, saying he plans on leading the country "for many years to come." What is being done to me is a field court-martial by misleading the public.
