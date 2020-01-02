The challenges with selecting a jury for Harvey Weinstein 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:18s - Published The challenges with selecting a jury for Harvey Weinstein As former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes to trial on rape charges next week in Manhattan, lawyers will need to keep an eye out for jurors who want to use the case to make a statement about sexual abuse following the rise of the #MeToo movement, legal experts said. Yahaira Jacquez has more. 0

