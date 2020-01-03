Global  

District attorney says aspects of Aurora mall shooting were "gang related"

Police and city leaders met with mall management Thursday to talk about safety following a deadly shooting at the Town Center in Aurora and the district attorney says aspects of the crime were gang related.
