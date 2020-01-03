District attorney says aspects of Aurora mall shooting were "gang related" 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:30s - Published District attorney says aspects of Aurora mall shooting were "gang related" Police and city leaders met with mall management Thursday to talk about safety following a deadly shooting at the Town Center in Aurora and the district attorney says aspects of the crime were gang related. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend District attorney says aspects of Aurora mall shooting were "gang related" BACK AND FORTH BETWEEN BIRDS ONA LAKEWOOD POND.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Georges District attorney says aspects of Aurora mall shooting were "gang related" https://t.co/rOtU6XS49H via @YouTube 56 minutes ago charity RT @DenverChannel: The Aurora mall shooting that left a 17-year-old dead last week had aspects that were gang-related, DA George Brauchler… 3 hours ago Denver7 News The Aurora mall shooting that left a 17-year-old dead last week had aspects that were gang-related, DA George Brauc… https://t.co/DyUI9mX5db 3 hours ago