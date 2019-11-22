Global  

FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors

FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors

FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors

Dessert, fruit and mint-flavored e-cigarette cartridges are expected to be included in the forthcoming ban, approved by the Trump administration.
British American Tobacco welcomes FDA flavor ban; minimal impact seen

British American Tobacco, the world's No.2 tobacco company, welcomed the U.S. health regulator's move...
Reuters - Published

FDA To Ban All Flavored E-Cigarette Pods Excl. Tobacco, Menthol

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA plans to ban the sale of all flavored e-cigarette pods...
RTTNews - Published


FDA Banning Flavored E-Cigarette Pods To Try To Stop Product From Enticing Teens

In an effort to keep teens and young adults from getting hurt, the FDA is banning flavored pods, but not the tobacco and menthol flavors or refillable e-liquids.

In an effort to keep teens and young adults from getting hurt, the FDA is banning flavored pods, but not the tobacco and menthol flavors or refillable e-liquids.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:34Published

Trump Changes Tone About Vape Flavor Ban [Video]Trump Changes Tone About Vape Flavor Ban

Donald Trump has expressed concerns over enacting his administration’s proposed ban of e-cigs. Reuters reports that Trump is now claiming it would lead to people obtaining them illegally. U.S...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published

