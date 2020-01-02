Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

FDA Announces Plan To Crack Down On Flavored E-Cigarette Products

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
FDA Announces Plan To Crack Down On Flavored E-Cigarette Products

FDA Announces Plan To Crack Down On Flavored E-Cigarette Products

This FDA policy change is not a ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

Rather, it's more of a crackdown on products being sold without FDA approval.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FDA Announces Plan To Crackdown On Flavored E-Cigarette Products

FDA Announces Plan To Crackdown On Flavored E-Cigarette ProductsWatch VideoThe FDA finalized its plan to curb youth vaping by targeting flavored...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

FDA Announces Plan To Crackdown On Flavored E-Cigarette Products [Video]FDA Announces Plan To Crackdown On Flavored E-Cigarette Products

This FDA policy change is not a ban on flavored e-cigarettes. Rather it's more of a crackdown on products being sold without FDA-approval.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.