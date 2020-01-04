|
Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Auckland, New Zealand
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Auckland, New Zealand
A time-lapse shows the apocalyptic sight of the Australian bushfires smoke that has drifted across to Auckland, New Zealand.
The clip was created today (January 5th).
"Auckland city has suddenly gained an orange hue this afternoonas smoke blown from Australia's bushfires clouds over the city," said the filmer.
