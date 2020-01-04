Global  

Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Auckland, New Zealand

Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Auckland, New Zealand

Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Auckland, New Zealand

A time-lapse shows the apocalyptic sight of the Australian bushfires smoke that has drifted across to Auckland, New Zealand.

The clip was created today (January 5th).

"Auckland city has suddenly gained an orange hue this afternoonas smoke blown from Australia's bushfires clouds over the city," said the filmer.
Australian Bushfire Smoke Has Turned Glaciers In New Zealand Brown

Australian Bushfire Smoke Has Turned Glaciers In New Zealand BrownWatch VideoSmoke and ash from Australian bushfires have turned glaciers in New Zealand brown,...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald•Terra Daily•RIA Nov.•Sify•Reuters•Reuters India•Mashable•SBS•CTV News•Seattle Times•Deutsche Welle



_nhaq RT @langleav: Yesterday at sunset vs today at 2:40pm in Auckland. Smoke from the Australian bushfires has made it all the way across the oc… 53 seconds ago

Sanat Gersappa RT @XHNews: Heavy smoke from devastating Australian bushfires cloaks New Zealand's Auckland, turning city's skyline into eerie orange color… 2 minutes ago

Jo-anne Versfeld RT @ABC: A satellite captured images showing the smoke haze from the Australian bushfires visible from space. More than 200 fires are burn… 3 minutes ago

Farah 💆🏽 RT @BarcaWomen: Orewa, New Zealand. The 1st pic at 3pm, the 2nd at 5pm. It's summertime and doesn't usually get dark until 9pm. This is the… 5 minutes ago

𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚎 🌸 RT @CateSpice: To put the Australian bushfires into perspective, the fact that New Zealand can see the smoke from Australia is the equivale… 11 minutes ago


Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Aukland, New Zealand [Video]Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Aukland, New Zealand

A time-lapse shows the apocalyptic sight of the Australian bushfires smoke that has drifted across to Auckland, New Zealand. The clip was created today (January 5th).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia [Video]Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. According to CNN, the hollywood star and country singer donated to the Rural Fire Services...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

