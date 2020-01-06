Tampa Bay Lightning beat Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for seventh straight win

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and Tampa Bay beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their seventh straight victory.

The Lightning, who played a 5 p.m.

Game at Carolina after winning the previous night in Ottawa, also got 28 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy to improve to 5-1-1 this season on the second game of a back-to-back.