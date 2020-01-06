Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tampa Bay Lightning beat Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for seventh straight win

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Tampa Bay Lightning beat Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for seventh straight win

Tampa Bay Lightning beat Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for seventh straight win

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and Tampa Bay beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their seventh straight victory.

The Lightning, who played a 5 p.m.

Game at Carolina after winning the previous night in Ottawa, also got 28 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy to improve to 5-1-1 this season on the second game of a back-to-back.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lightning beat Hurricanes 3-1 for seventh straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NatStatNHL

NatStat NHL 📰 Tampa Bay Lightning beat Carolina Hurricanes, 3-1 (Bradenton Herald) @TBLightning @NHLCanes https://t.co/AQHTLkTCS8 2 days ago

NatStatNHL

NatStat NHL 📰 Tampa Bay Lightning beat Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for seventh straight win (ABC Action News) https://t.co/xA53GcQs6u 2 days ago

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the… https://t.co/L7tDvkpxoL 3 days ago

WITNSports

WITN Sports LIGHTNING STRIKES CANES Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and the Tampa Bay… https://t.co/2KM02oPqSl 3 days ago

greggkrupa

gregg krupa RT @BBurnsNHL: FINAL: #Bolts penalty kill finishes off the win in Carolina. Lightning beat the Hurricanes 3-1 to win their 7th in a row. Ta… 3 days ago

BBurnsNHL

Bryan Burns FINAL: #Bolts penalty kill finishes off the win in Carolina. Lightning beat the Hurricanes 3-1 to win their 7th in… https://t.co/j55duMKYJm 3 days ago

Diego51487

Diego Gurrola I gonna predict the Carolina Hurricanes will beat the Tampa Bay Lightning by the score 9-3. 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carter Verhaeghe nets first career hat trick in Lightning rout [Video]Carter Verhaeghe nets first career hat trick in Lightning rout

Lightning forward Carter Verhaeghe scores three times for his first career hat trick in Tampa Bay's huge 9-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:59Published

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights [Video]Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 01/07/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.