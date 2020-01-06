Global  

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Calls Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'Best Player In The League'

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are set to face the Tennessee Titans at home Saturday in the divisional playoffs.

Katie Johnston reports.
