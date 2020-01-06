Global  

Report: Chester County One Of Richest Counties In United States

The median household income in Chester County is more than $96,000.
Report: Chester County One Of Richest Counties In United States

ONE OF THE WEALTHIEST COUNTIES IN THE COUNTRY IS RIGHT OUTSIDE PHILADELPHIA COMPANY'S 24/7 WALL STREET JUST NAME CHESTER COUNTY THE RICHEST COUNTY IN THE STATE. MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME IN CHESTER COUNTY IS LITTLE BIT MORE THAN $96,000, MORE THAN HALF OF THE ADULTS HAVE A BACHELOR DEGREES AND UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS 3.3 PERCENT.




