Timothee Chalamet lined up to play Bob Dylan in new biopic

Timothee Chalamet lined up to play Bob Dylan in new biopicTimothee Chalamet is set to play music icon Bob Dylan in a new biopic.
Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Upcoming Biopic 'Going Electric'

Timothee Chalamet just booked a huge new role! The 24-year-old Oscar-nominated actor has been cast as...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.