Timothee Chalamet lined up to play Bob Dylan in new biopic 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s - Published Timothee Chalamet is set to play music icon Bob Dylan in a new biopic. Timothee Chalamet is set to play music icon Bob Dylan in a new biopic.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Timothee Chalamet lined up to play Bob Dylan? #TimotheeChalamet #BobDylan #Biopic #JamesMangold @RealChalamet… https://t.co/vHj16tA9yA 1 hour ago Uncut Magazine Timothée Chalamet lined up to play #BobDylan in new biopic https://t.co/NxGa0u2sk8 2 hours ago ShopyCart Timothee Chalamet lined up to play Bob Dylan in new biopic https://t.co/DSmkQRlIaq https://t.co/jCELuvK82o 2 hours ago NotSigned.TV Timothee Chalamet lined up to play Bob Dylan in new biopic https://t.co/Qg8EZe9HUy 2 hours ago