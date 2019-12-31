Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desais place

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desai's place

Salman Khan CONFIRMS Doing Bigg Boss For Lifetime | Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan confirmed that he is never going to quit Bigg Boss . Watch the entire video to know what he has to say about hosting the controversial show. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 03:21Published 1 week ago