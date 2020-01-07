Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Carlos Ghosn: "The collusion between Nissan and the prosecutor is everywhere"

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Carlos Ghosn: 'The collusion between Nissan and the prosecutor is everywhere'Carlos Ghosn: "The collusion between Nissan and the prosecutor is everywhere"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lebanon prosecutor to question Ghosn on Thursday: state news agency

A Lebanese public prosecutor general has summoned ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn for questioning on...
Reuters - Published

Lebanon says it will take the necessary steps over Interpol red notice for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

Lebanon's public prosecutor has received an Interpol red notice over fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PattieAileen

Pattie RT @euronews: Carlos Ghosn: "The collusion between Nissan and the persecutor is everywhere. The only people that don't see it, maybe, are t… 22 seconds ago

Medoegy20101

Mohammed "Carlos Ghosn alleges ‘collusion’ between Nissan and Japan’s prosecutor to arrest him" https://t.co/yvmINqWr7H 25 seconds ago

mihirmishra

Mihir Mishra ET RT @malyabanghosh: “I became the CEO of a dead company called Nissan in 1999 and left 20billion in cash in 2016,” says Carlos Ghosn, former… 6 minutes ago

alexmdaniel

Alex Daniel @CityAM “The collusion between Nissan and the prosecutor is everywhere," Carlos Ghosn says. "I have been told this is totally illegal.” 14 minutes ago

Kataeb_Eng

Kataeb.org English AFP: Carlos Ghosn alleges 'collusion' between Nissan and Japan prosecutor over 'staged arrest' 19 minutes ago

MrAhmedSays

Amaan Ahmed Carlos Ghosn isn't holding back in his first press conference since fleeing from Japan. Names former Nissan CEO Hir… https://t.co/8vaNvLD7YR 19 minutes ago

polarbear_2017

polarbear RT @motokorich: “The collusion between Nissan and the prosecutor is everywhere” says Carlos Ghosn 21 minutes ago

malyabanghosh

Malyaban Ghosh “I became the CEO of a dead company called Nissan in 1999 and left 20billion in cash in 2016,” says Carlos Ghosn, f… https://t.co/iem86w5Bij 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.