Rajinikanth starrer Darbar gets huge thumbs up from fans | OneIndia News

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar gets huge thumbs up from fans | OneIndia News

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar gets huge thumbs up from fans | OneIndia News

Superstar Rajinkanth's latest film Darbar released amid much fanfare today.

Rajini plays a bad cop in the film in which Suniel Shetty essays the main antagonist.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the cop drama also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah and Yogi Babu among others.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Darbar: Frenzy grips Rajinikanth's fans as they celebrate Thalaiva’s 167th release [Video]Darbar: Frenzy grips Rajinikanth's fans as they celebrate Thalaiva’s 167th release

Rajinikanth's latest film 'Darbar' hit theatres on January 9. Rajini’s fans turned up in large numbers to watch his latest release. Fans were spotted wearing Rajini t-shirts. Some fans even cut a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published

Rajinikanth fans offer special prayers for success of Darbar in TN [Video]Rajinikanth fans offer special prayers for success of Darbar in TN

Rajinikanth fans offer special prayers for success of Darbar in TN

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published

