Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Channing Tatum wants to 'rebuild'

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Channing Tatum wants to 'rebuild'

Channing Tatum wants to 'rebuild'

Channing Tatum is looking to "rebuild", as he says he's ready to face the new year and the new decade head on.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Everything is ‘moving faster’ with Jenna Dewan’s second pregnancy [Video]Everything is ‘moving faster’ with Jenna Dewan’s second pregnancy

Jenna Dewan has shared that she is finding pregnancy tougher the second time around, because "everything is happening faster".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Jenna Dewan's 'different' second pregnancy [Video]Jenna Dewan's 'different' second pregnancy

Jenna Dewan's second pregnancy has been "different" to her first, because things are happening "faster", and she's experiencing more "nausea" than before.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.