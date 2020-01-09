Global  

Broward County man threatened to kill President Trump in Facebook Live video, authorities say

A Broward County man faces federal charges for allegedly making death threats against President Donald Trump in response to the killing of Iranian Gen.

Qasem Soleimani, according to court records.
OF THREATENING TO KILLPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.TONIGHT- THAT MAN, 26-YEAR-OLDCHAUNCY LUMP IS BEHIND BARS INBROWARD COUNTY ON A100-THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND.APPEARED IN COURT TODAY ON ACOUNTY CHARGE OF MAKING AFALSE BOMB REPORT.

TOMORROW-HE WILL APPEAR IN A FEDERALCOURT.NEWSCHANNEL 5S RYAN HUGHES ISFOLLOWING TODAYHELAGO...WITH WHAT LED TO THTHREATS.

RYAN?Investigators say the 26-yfrom Broward County made thethreats while the Presidentand the first family were herein Palm Beach County over theholidays.

The feds tell us hewas heard saying“He killed myleade”...and the video wentlive only hours after thePresident announced thekilling of Iranian GeneralSoleimanChauncy Lump....a securityofficer....out ofuniform...now wearing a prisonjumpsuit in court afterinvestigators say hethreatened to kill PresidentDonald Trump...and bombBroward County.

According tocourt documents, Lump wentlive on Facebook under thename BlackMan vs America formore than sevenminutes...making the threatswith white cream on his face,a towel on his head wrappedlike a turban, and whatappeared to be a showercurtain over his body.

The26-year-old now facing federcharges.“Coupled with anAK-47 and the extent to whichthis individual went online tolive stream it, we have totake it seriously and we haveto arrest this person” FormerFBI Special Agent StuartKaplan reacting to the arrestsaying the feds need to rundown every threat to thefullest extent.

Lump isaccused of carrying out theFacebook tirade inside thisapartment in Broward County onJanuary 3rd.

He was arrestSaturday after a Facebookemployee tipped off BSO...Lump allegedly admitted tomaking the video only hoursafter the President announcedthe killing of Iranian GeneralQasem Soleimani.

Investigatosays Lump told them thethreats were meant to bejoke.“Wepeople that donor understand the seriousnessof putting words into socialmedia or saying things onlinewhere they potentially willhave some repercussions.Bond is set at $100,000 forLump in Broward... and healso being held by USMarshals.

He due in federalcourt tomorrow afternoon iFort Lauderdale.I'M JAY CASHMERE AT THE LIVEDESK WITH NEW INFORMATIO



