Local Travelers Returning From Middle East Speak About Ukrainian Airlines Crash In Iran

Denver7 News TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Chief Hosa exit Sunday evening is creating significant d… https://t.co/0v3dpup07d 4 days ago

Automotive News Network RT @DenverChannel : TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Chief Hosa exit Sunday evening is creating significant delays… 4 days ago

CBS Philly Local travelers returning from the Middle East speak about Ukrainian Airlines crash in Iran. @ChanteeLans reports. https://t.co/a9tVVUSwxC 19 minutes ago