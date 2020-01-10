NEMCC receives Apple Distinguished School designation

Community college received a prestigious recognition from a well known tech company.

W-t-v-a's alisa anderson joins us on campus to tell us more about the recognition.

The school is one of 8 higher education institutions identified as an apple distinguished school this year and the first in mississippi.

Of higher learning ."

Ricky ford "this means a lot for our students, our faculty and staff.

Just to have that distinction of..

We have our priorities together here.

We teach students how to be successful.'

Nemcc started the process to become an apple distinguished school last summer.

The school went through an application process.

Faculty developed a book in the apple app store.

The school is highly involved in the use of apple products on campus, especially the ipad.

However, the recognition is about so much more.

((nat sound)) it's also about how the school uses the products to be innovative in the classroom.

Nemcc president, ricky ford, says technology is a big part of the classroom.

It improves lectures, quality of instruction and delivery of information.

He attributes it to improvements in students' grades.

Morgan tucker uses ipads in her class.

Sot: morgan tucker "as an english instructor we use the ipad in almost everything we do.

So they are now typing their essays on the ipad.

We use apps everyday.

For three years apple will support the school leaders through opportunities to engage with experts, take part in leadership events and collaborate with other distinguished schools.

Sot: ricky ford "at the end of the day our student's must be able to function on a global society, in a global society, in a global economy.

That's our job as instructors and institution of higher learning."

Just to put in perspective how prestigious the recognition is..... only 470 schools worldwide are apple distinguished schools.

