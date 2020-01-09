Global  

Rep. Doug Collins Apologizes After Commenting Democrats Are 'In Love With Terrorists'

Rep. Doug Collins Apologizes After Commenting Democrats Are 'In Love With Terrorists'Rep. Doug Collins apologized for a controversial remark.
Rep. Doug Collins Apologizes For Saying Democrats Are ‘In Love With Terrorists’

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) apologized on Friday for claiming Democrats are “in love with...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comUSATODAY.comDaily Caller


Preet Bharara Slams Doug Collins Over ‘Cheap Shot’ in Brutal Op-Ed: ‘Not Sure You Are Fit to be Anyone’s Congressman’

CNN senior legal analyst Preet Bharara called out Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Thursday in an op-ed...
Mediaite - Published


noybsk2017

No One is Above the Law RT @politico: Rep. Doug Collins today apologized for accusing Dems of being “in love with terrorists," after the comments sparked fierce ba… 7 minutes ago

krollteri

BLUECOBRA 💋🍊 RT @smokesdad28: **I HAVE YET TO READ 1 PERSON WHO HAD SYMPATHY FOR THE DEAD GENERAL. WHO DO THESE MAGAS READ??** https://t.co/ASnaHY814u 9 minutes ago

gme11

gme11🌊🌊🌊 Yep, thats the republican base folks. Classy, eh? » Trump supporters howl with rage at GOP’s Doug Collins after he… https://t.co/dMAuaw1pzR 15 minutes ago

smokesdad28

juju's other **I HAVE YET TO READ 1 PERSON WHO HAD SYMPATHY FOR THE DEAD GENERAL. WHO DO THESE MAGAS READ??** https://t.co/ASnaHY814u 19 minutes ago

spoolhoff

Karen Spoolhoff RT @realTuckFrumper: Republican Doug Collins Apologizes For Saying Democrats 'Love' Terrorists Hours After Saying He Would Not Apologize ht… 44 minutes ago

SHWALD

SHW RT @gstuedler: Trump supporters howl with rage at GOP’s Doug Collins after he apologizes for saying Dems ‘love terrorists’ - https://t.co/Z… 57 minutes ago

TimSnowborn

Serious Issues Rabid Trump supporters howl with rage at GOP’s Doug Collins after he apologizes for saying Dems ‘love terrorists’ https://t.co/87yZJZbOJA 58 minutes ago

gstuedler

GStuedler🇺🇸🇧🇧💙💯 Trump supporters howl with rage at GOP’s Doug Collins after he apologizes for saying Dems ‘love terrorists’ - https://t.co/ZCByMTwH5m 58 minutes ago


Doug Collins Faces Backlash For Democratic Hate [Video]Doug Collins Faces Backlash For Democratic Hate

Critics slammed GOP Rep. Doug Collins for saying Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:28Published

Rep. Collins blasts Democrats over death of Iranian general [Video]Rep. Collins blasts Democrats over death of Iranian general

Rep. Doug Collins says Democrats are ‘in love with terrorists’

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published

