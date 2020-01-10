Global  

'The OA' Star Harry Hains Dies at 27 | THR News

'The OA' Star Harry Hains Dies at 27 | THR News

'The OA' Star Harry Hains Dies at 27 | THR News

Harry Hains, an actor who appeared in FX's 'American Horror Story', Netflix's 'The OA' and Amazon's 'Sneaky Pete', has died, his mother, actress Jane Badler, confirmed via Instagram on Friday.

He was 27.
