Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Bullitt' Mustang Sells At Auction For $3.4 Million

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
'Bullitt' Mustang Sells At Auction For $3.4 Million

'Bullitt' Mustang Sells At Auction For $3.4 Million

Steve McQueen's iconic Mustang from the 1968 film classic "Bullitt" is auctioned off.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Steve McQueen's 'Bullitt' Mustang sold for $3.4 million at auction

The Bullitt is going, going, gone.  On Friday, the Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesDenver Postcbs4.comReuters India


Original 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 from "Bullitt" commands $3.4M at auction

Original 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 from Bullitt commands $3.4M at auctionThe 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 that starred in the movie 1968 "Bullitt" sold at the Mecum auction in...
MotorAuthority - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

twosheeep1

twosheeep Steve McQueen's 'Bullitt' Mustang sells for $3.4 million at auction - Mashable - https://t.co/BfTUUubfER 19 seconds ago

seekr34

George Duffy Jr Steve McQueen’s 1968 Mustang from 'Bullitt' sells for $3.4 million https://t.co/dY9Gn5QUFW 2 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News ‘Bullitt’ Mustang Sells At Auction For $3.4 Million https://t.co/auEsKUjNEc https://t.co/NNaJKmluSf 6 minutes ago

graham240760

Graham GB 🇬🇧 🍥 Time to move on ! Steve McQueen's Ford Mustang from Bullitt sells for $3.4m at auction https://t.co/TSPjGlBRhB https://t.co/CEBhoazqSz 7 minutes ago

_Trina_Maria_

Trina RT @SkyNews: McQueen drove the Ford Mustang in the classic film, in which he played no-nonsense police Lieutenant Frank Bullitt https://t.c… 23 minutes ago

editorturner

Steve Turner There is more to this story than just a big number... #ford #mustang #bullitt #stevemcqueen #auction #record #car… https://t.co/TuT8R6p49Z 32 minutes ago

mennekinpis

Lisa Farnan ‘Bullitt’ Mustang sells for $3.74 million at auction; was parked in a barn for 35 years https://t.co/uNCRYJu3dW 32 minutes ago

CoryRayburg

Cory Michael Rayburg RT @CHANNINGPOSTERS: Mustang Featured In ‘Bullitt’ Sells For Record $3.7 Million – CBS San Francisco https://t.co/cKB9cUbhc2 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.