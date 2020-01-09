|
Queen, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John set for Australian bushfires benefit gig
Queen, Alice, Cooper , Dame Olivia Newton-John and more have been announced for the Fire Fight Australia benefit gig on February 16 to raise funds for the bushfires relief Down Under.
