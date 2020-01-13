Global  

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category.

The black comedy is also the first flick from the country to receive a nomination for best international film.

Bong Joon Ho, who helmed the movie, is up for best director as well.

Bong Joon Ho, via 'Variety' Other Oscar nominations for 'Parasite' include best editing and original screenplay.

Along with a $132 million global intake, the film has earned universal acclaim from critics and audiences.
