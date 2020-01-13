Global  

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Appeal Of Michelle Carter Texting Suicide Case

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Appeal Of Michelle Carter Texting Suicide Case

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Appeal Of Michelle Carter Texting Suicide Case

The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of Michelle Carter, a Plainville woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last year.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Of Michelle Carter, Convicted For Encouraging Boyfriend’s Suicide

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear the appeal of Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman...
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •euronews


SCOTUS Dismisses Michelle Carter's Appeal In Manslaughter Case

SCOTUS Dismisses Michelle Carter's Appeal In Manslaughter CaseWatch VideoThe Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal in Michelle Carter v. Massachusetts and upheld...
Newsy - Published


WBZ Evening News Update For January 13 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For January 13

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Faces Discipline For Sign-Stealing Scandal With Astros; Quincy Police Warn Parents About Possible Sexual Predator; US Supreme Court Will Not Hear Michelle Carter’s Appeal;..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:27Published

SCOTUS Dismisses Michelle Carter's Appeal In Manslaughter Case [Video]SCOTUS Dismisses Michelle Carter's Appeal In Manslaughter Case

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:03Published

