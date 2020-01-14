Proposed LTD changes raises community concerns

Altered yet....but neighbors are already upset with the thought of their most used routes....changing.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome breaks down the timeline of the plan and when you can expect to see things moving.

Emma jerome:" i'm here at the river road station.

Ltd route 55 doesn't even service this stop on the weekends and that route is one that's in jeopardy leaving people who use it often... upset" br: "it's going to cause a lot of issues" ltd is rolling out a proposed new transit plan that could change the routes you are most familiar with their transit tomorrow plan has been in the works for two years and frequent riders are already worrying about how this could affect their day to day briar royer "lose my job... go homeless... i wouldn't want to do that... it would just make life difficult."

Trisha whitlock: "i'm handicapped... and i have a dog... i'm in a wheelchair part time and i use a cane... for me it's different because that's a half a mile walk."

Something whitlock says isn't easily doable with her condition a change dot org petition has already gathered more than 700 signatures urging ltd to keep the routes the same saying this proposal unintentionally penalizes the elderly and those with disabilities.

However officials at ltd say that they are looking for a system that will bring the greatest good for the grestest amount of people ltd will go back to the board in march with changes and new system options.

However officials at ltd say that they are looking for a system that will bring the greatest good for the grestest amount of people ltd will go back to the board in march with changes and new system options.

In may there will be a public hearing... and come june... a deicion will be made on what system to implement changes however will not be made until at least february of next year jerome: "ltd has pushed back the end date for public comment and for more information on how you can make your voice heard head to our website..reporting in eugene emma jerome kezi 9 news"