'Star Trek: Picard' Premieres in Hollywood

Stars of new CBS All Access show "Star Trek: Picard" take the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the series premiere Jan. 23.

Eye On Entertainment: New Series 'Star Trek: Picard' Premieres Jan. 23 On CBS All Access A new series, "Star Trek: Picard," centering around Captain Jean-Luc Picard of the USS Enterprise premieres Jan. 23 only on CBS All Access. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:04Published 13 hours ago