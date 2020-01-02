Global  

Waterworks Giant Eagle To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Bags

Waterworks Giant Eagle To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Bags

Waterworks Giant Eagle To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Bags

Beginning Wednesday, the blue plastic bags at the Waterworks Giant Eagle will be eliminated; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.
